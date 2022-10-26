Over 4,300 vacancies in government hospitals will be filled in two months: Health Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday said 4,308 vacancies in various government hospitals would be filled within two months.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting to review the progress of various schemes being implemented by his department, Mr. Subramanian said the process of recruiting the medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, was on. The Medical Recruitment Board had already recruited 237 pharmacists, all of whom had been given appointment orders. Counselling for recruiting 1,021 doctors had begun. It had been decided to complete the process within two months.

No shortage of drugs

The Minister said there was no shortage of medicines in government hospitals. Some groups with a vested interest were trying to create an impression that there was a shortage. There was no truth to this. All district drug warehouses of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation had sufficient stock of 322 essential drugs and 302 specialty drugs. If anyone found it difficult to get any medicine in government hospitals, they could dial the 104 helpline, he said.

The Minister said a cancer research institute with state-of-the-art facilities to screen and treat patients was being built in Kancheepuram at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. It would be one of the biggest and most modern cancer research centres in the country. The project would be completed in a year, he added.

He said his department was prepared to face any outbreak of monsoon-induced fever. Health officials had been directed to take steps to control any such outbreak during the northeast monsoon.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the meeting. P. Senthilkumar, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh, Director, National Health Mission, M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, and senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department took part.