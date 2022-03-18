Over 4,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into the sea

Forest Department officials released over 4,000 hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtles into the sea at Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district and Koolaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday.

Officials of the Forest Department involved the police personnel in the release at both places. The move was done with a view to protecting the marine species.

At Kodiyakarai beach, around 460 hatchlings were released into the sea by the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan, Wildlife Warden, Nagapattinam, Yogesh Kumar Meena, police and forest Department officials.

Mr. Meena said around 4,000 hatchlings were released into the sea at Koolaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district by police and forest department officials. The main objective was to protect Olive Ridley turtles which can maintain the coastal ecosystem and spread awareness of it among the masses, Mr. Meena said.