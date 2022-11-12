Over 4,000 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, hands over a cheque towards enhanced compensation to a beneficiary at the National Lok Adalat in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, on Saturday said that the National Lok Adalat had become a tool to reduce pending cases.

Inaugurating the National Lok Adalat at the District Court here, Justice Raja said the rapid increase in population had also resulted in a sharp increase in pending cases. There were cases which were pending for 10 years. The Lok Adalat had come in handy to reduce some of the long-pending cases. The benefits of it should be utilised well.

More than 9,400 cases were taken up during the adalat in the district on Saturday. Fifteen sittings were held at the District Court complex in Tiruchi alone. Over 4,000 cases were settled and compensation to the tune of ₹22.75 crore was awarded to various persons at the end of the day-long sittings in Tiruchi district. Out of 9,168 pending litigations, 3,700 were settled. All 338 pre-litigation cases were settled.

