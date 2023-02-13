ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4,000 cases settled during National Lok Adalat held in Tiruchi district

February 13, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

: As many as 4,231 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held in the district on Saturday. The National Lok Adalat was held in 19 benches at Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Lalgudi, Srirangam and Thottiyam. 

A total number of 9,128 pending litigation and pre-litigation cases were taken up. This included criminal compoundable offence cases which could be settled through conciliation, cheque bounce cases, family dispute cases and civil cases. Of this, 4,231 cases entailing settlements to the tune of ₹23.34 crore were closed. Judicial officers, lawyers, insurance companies officials, bank officials, corporation and revenue department officials participated, a press release from the District Legal Services Authority said. 

