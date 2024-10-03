ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4 lakh women in Thanjavur district getting monthly aid

Published - October 03, 2024 07:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 4,17,999 families in Thanjavur district benefited from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUTT) in Thanjavur district.

The scheme, which was among the several election assurances given by the DMK in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections in 2021, was launched on September 15, 2023, the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder C.N. Annadurai.

According to the government order issued by the Special Programme Implementation Department dated July 10, 2023, the scheme’s objective is to recognise the “unquantified efforts of women who play a significant role in society by investing their countless hours in both domestic responsibilities and external work”.

Under this scheme, 22,660 women in Budalur taluk, 69,549 in Kumbakonam taluk, 47,376 in Orathanadu, 52,282 in Papanasam, 75,896 in Pattukottai, 24,505 in Peravurani, 59,735 in Thanjavur, 22,470 in Thiruvaiyaru and 43,526 in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk were found eligible to draw ₹1,000 a month and the amount is credited into the bank accounts submitted by them, official sources added.

