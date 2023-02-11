Over 4 lakh people screened under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Tiruchi city

February 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 4,05,970 people from the city have been screened so far under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme that was launched in the State in 2021 with the aim to provide door-to-door medical assistance to those above 45 years of age and others with ailments.

As the initiative aims to identify non-communicable diseases among people and help them, medical kits have been provided to 24,295 people with hypertension and 16,288 people with diabetes and 12,723 people with both hypertension and diabetes. Physiotherapy treatments to 14,611 persons and 12,077 people are being given palliative care under the programme.

Tiruchi Corporation recruited about 91 women health volunteers, 15 healthcare workers, four palliative care staff nurses and three physiotherapists to ensure the delivery of drugs and preliminary doorstep screening.

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme is tailored to provide door-to-door screening of people, especially those above 45 years of age for high blood pressure, diabetes, women for cervical cancer and breast cancer screening, identifying children with congenital defects among others and guiding them through free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme. The scheme focused on providing intervention for non-communicable diseases is tailored to the medical needs of an entire family.

According to a senior health official, patients who need more medical attention would be referred to the nearest urban primary health centre, where the doctors would decide on the further course of treatment.

“Our healthcare workers are regularly delivering medicines at the doorstep of all these people who have been diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. Basic training has been given for the volunteers to conduct preliminary screening,” he said.

The scheme has ensured medical assistance to every citizen and would ensure attending to various health issues at its initial stage. “The initiative has brought forth appreciation from several residents, and we would effectively work to reach more beneficiaries,” the official added.