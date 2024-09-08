GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 3.83 lakh patients get medical care under MTM scheme in Karur district

Teams are functioning at the block and zone level to screen patients and provide medical care and the patients were screened mainly for non-communicable diseases

Published - September 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar
Collector M. Thangavel visiting a patient covered under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Uppidamangalam in Karur district.

Collector M. Thangavel visiting a patient covered under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Uppidamangalam in Karur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 44% of the patients, who were screened by the field health workers under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) in Karur district, were diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

The scheme, which was launched in August 2021, is aimed at screening and delivering medical care at the doorsteps of the people, both urban and rural areas. Teams were formed to screen the patients at their doorstep. Teams are functioning at the block and zone level to screen patients and provide medical care to the affected patients. The patients were screened mainly for non-communicable diseases.

Since the launch of the scheme, according to sources, 8,59,360 patients have so far been screened in the district. Of them, 1,79,896 patients were diagnosed with hypertension. The number of patients, who were diagnosed with diabetes, stood at 84,055. A total of 79,268 patients were diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

The percentage of those diagnosed for hypertension is 20.93. The percentage of those diagnosed with diabetes is 9.78. More than 9% of the patients were diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes. Collector M. Thangavel said that 3.83 lakh patients have been given medical care at the doorsteps under the MTM, one of the flagship programmes of the State government. The respective medical teams have been visiting the patients with regular intervals to check their health condition. The health of those diagnosed with various diseases was being monitored. The scheme had enabled the patients to provide a better health care. 

Tiruchi / government health care

