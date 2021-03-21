Over ₹ 38 lakh seized so far in Perambalur

21 March 2021 21:11 IST

PERAMBALUR

Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Teams have so far seized ₹38.74 lakh cash from 21 persons without proper documents. The teams also seized 185 liquor bottles from two other persons. The teams had been seizing cash amounting to above ₹ 50,000 in the absence of proper documents.

Cash amounting to ₹10.94 lakh seized from nine persons were returned after proper documents were submitted. An official press release said 24 poll-related complaints pertaining to Perambalur assembly constituency were received by the election control centre till now and 11 complaints from the Kunnam assembly seat. All complaints were resolved appropriately. Nine Flying Squads, nine Static Surveillance Teams and two Video Surveillance Teams have been constituted in each of two assembly constituencies in the district: Perambalur (reserved) and Kunnam, an official release said.

