Tiruchirapalli

Over ₹ 38 lakh seized so far in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Teams have so far seized ₹38.74 lakh cash from 21 persons without proper documents. The teams also seized 185 liquor bottles from two other persons. The teams had been seizing cash amounting to above ₹ 50,000 in the absence of proper documents.

Cash amounting to ₹10.94 lakh seized from nine persons were returned after proper documents were submitted. An official press release said 24 poll-related complaints pertaining to Perambalur assembly constituency were received by the election control centre till now and 11 complaints from the Kunnam assembly seat. All complaints were resolved appropriately. Nine Flying Squads, nine Static Surveillance Teams and two Video Surveillance Teams have been constituted in each of two assembly constituencies in the district: Perambalur (reserved) and Kunnam, an official release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 9:11:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/over-38-lakh-seized-so-far-in-perambalur/article34124995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY