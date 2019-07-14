Tiruchirapalli

Over, 3,500 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Principal District Judge K. Murali Shankar (centre) conducting National Mega Lok - Adalat at the District Court Complex in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Over 3,500 cases were resolved through the National Lok Adalat organised under the auspices of the National Legal Services Authority and TN State Legal Services Authority here on Saturday.

According to figures furnished by the District Legal Services Authority, 3,557 cases of the 19,001 cases taken up for hearing at the alternative dispute resolution mechanism were resolved through the Lok Adalat.

Apart from Tiruchi, Lok Adalats sittings were held in Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Musiri in the district. Among the cases settled were Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Original Petitions (MCOP), compoundable criminal cases, civil cases, cheque dishonour cases and bank/financial institution cases.

Principal District Judge K. Murali Shankar inaugurated the Lok Adalat on the District Court campus.

