Over 3,300 arrested by Mayiladuthurai police this year for illegal liquor trade 

December 29, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district police registered 3,348 cases under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act in 2023 and arrested 3,396 persons for illegal transportation and sale of liquor.

According to a police press release, 1.42 lakh litres of liquor meant for illegal sale, 133 two-wheelers and four-wheelers used for peddling liquor, were seized by the police this year. The police invoked Goondas Act against 25 persons for repeated offences of illegally transporting liquor from the neighbouring Karaikal district.

The police have appealed to the members of the public to alert them on helpline number (9626169492) on the illegal sale of liquor.