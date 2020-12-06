Over 30,000 persons accommodated in temporary shelters in Tiruvarur

Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Sunday said that a total number of 30,375 persons who were staying in low-lying areas in Tiruvarur district have been accommodated in 168 temporary relief centres in the wake of heavy rains and provided with basic facilities including food. A total number of 1,111 houses has been damaged in Tiruvarur district due to heavy rains and 72 livestock have also died.

Paddy crops raised on 54,627 hectares were inundated and a survey was being done by the officials. Mr. Kamaraj said the Chief Minister had issued instructions for distribution of relief to people in the affected areas and initiate steps to provide compensation through insurance companies. The extent of damages was being surveyed by the officials and due relief would be provided, he further said.

The Minister inspected crops submerged by rainwater and low-lying areas in Anakudi, Kalyanamahadevi, Ammaiappan and Enkan villages and heard the grievances of the farmers and the general public. Tiruvarur Collector V. Santha and government officials accompanied the Minister, an official release said.