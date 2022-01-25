Over 3,000 new cases in delta

25 January 2022 20:59 IST

The central districts on Tuesday reported 3,186 fresh COVID-19 cases. Five persons, one each from Tiruchi, Karur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts, succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur continued to report a high number of cases. According to the bulletin, 1,104 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday (slightly down from 1,117 on Monday), while Tiruchi reported a decrease with 732 cases (down from 742 on Monday).

In the other districts, Karur reported 234 cases, while Thiruvarur had 216 new cases on Tuesday. Nagapattinam had 215 cases, and 209 persons tested positive in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai saw a big rise in numbers from 88 cases on Monday to 185 on Tuesday. In Ariyalur, 183 persons tested positive, while Perambalur reported 108 new cases.

