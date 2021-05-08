Over 3,000 COVID positive cases recorded in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 3,145 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day number in the region since March 2020. With 27 deaths, the casualty rate in a day was the highest so far.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths in the region with 12 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Thanjavur reported seven, four in Karur, two in Nagapattinam and one each in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

Thanjavur district reported the highest single-day spike with 857 fresh cases recorded in a single day. Senior officials in the district said that there was a marked increase in admissions among patients younger than 50 years old. These patients come with a severe lung infection, and dropped oxygen levels, they said.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. This is the highest-single day number reported in the district with 820 fresh cases. Officials maintained that the spike in the cases was due to increased testing and that it would come down days after the lockdown was enforced.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported a sharp increase compared to the previous days with 392 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 338 fresh cases, while Karur had 292. Pudukottai district reported 208 fresh cases. Both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported a significant increase in the number of fresh cases. Perambalur reported 133, almost three times the number of cases as in the previous days, and Ariyalur, 105.