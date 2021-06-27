Over 300 vaccinated on NIT-T campus

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) administered vaccines to 310 persons at a vaccination camp conducted on its campus on Saturday.

The exercise was supported by the district adminsitration and NIT-T alumni association.

Under its RECAL CARES initiative, the REC/NIT Trichy Alumni Association provided oxygen concentrators to the campus hospital and awarded scholarships to students who lost their parents. It also forwarded fund for development of a mobile oxygen generator, food rations, equipment and support to PHCs and GH surrounding the campus.

NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas presided over the vaccination drive.