Over 300 new cases again

TIRUCHI

03 October 2021 20:32 IST

The central region reported 314 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, continuing the trend of rise in infections.

The number of patients who succumbed to the illness also witnessed an increase. Nine patients died of the viral infection - two each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts and one death each in Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur district continues to report a high number of fresh cases. On Sunday, 94 patients reported positive in the district. Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike yet again, with 58 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 51 cases were reported in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam reported 31 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai reported 28, and Pudukottai, 23. Karur reported 20 cases. Both Ariyalur and Karur districts reported seven cases each, the lowest in the region.