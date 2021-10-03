Tiruchirapalli

Over 300 new cases again

The central region reported 314 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, continuing the trend of rise in infections.

The number of patients who succumbed to the illness also witnessed an increase. Nine patients died of the viral infection - two each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts and one death each in Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur district continues to report a high number of fresh cases. On Sunday, 94 patients reported positive in the district. Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike yet again, with 58 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 51 cases were reported in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam reported 31 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai reported 28, and Pudukottai, 23. Karur reported 20 cases. Both Ariyalur and Karur districts reported seven cases each, the lowest in the region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 8:33:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/over-300-new-cases-again/article36809759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY