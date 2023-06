June 06, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

About 307 kg of ganja in 10 gunny bags was seized at Thovaikal Monai near Muthupet lagoon in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday. Police sources said a ‘Q’ Branch CID team intercepted the contraband that was meant for smuggling to Sri Lanka in a boat and picked up three persons in this regard. The contraband and the three persons were handed over to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Nagapattinam for initiating legal action.

