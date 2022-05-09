Over 300 arrested for sale of banned tobacco products, ganja in Tiruchi

Tiruchi City Police have booked 296 people from January to April this year for sale of banned tobacco products here.

A police press release said 61 people were arrested on charges of selling ganja with 24 cases booked in this regard. Four among them, including a woman, were detained under the Goondas Act.

Twelve other accused were arrested on charges of illegally selling drugs and injections without obtaining government permission or government certification or without the doctor’s prescription. Police registered three cases and recovered 1,550 tablets from them. Three, including a woman, were detained under the Goondas Act.

Stern action as per law would continue to be taken against those found involved in sale of ganja, banned tobacco products and drugs to students and youth.