Over 30 students render a musical treat

April 30, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 30 students of violin and guitar from the Christ Church of the Church of South India (CSI), Golden Rock, Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) and CSI Bethel Church, Subramaniyapuram, united to render a musical treat here on Sunday.

As many as 28 violin students from Christ Church and six guitar students from TELC and Bethel Church accompanied by musicians put up a spectacular show with just six months of music lessons from a team led by Choir Master K. Jebadas Asir.

The students performed around 15 devotional songs for over two hours, including solo performances. Mr. Asir said that the students, aged 8 to 80, were trained from scratch to excel and discover themselves in the field of music.

Faith Ragland, Director, Coimbatore Chamber Chorale; E. Andrew Santhosh, Managing Director, Alpha Business Studies, Tiruchi and P. Rajamanickam, Presbyter, CSI Christ Church took part.

