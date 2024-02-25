ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30 nursing college students taken ill after consuming hostel food in Karur

February 25, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 students of a private nursing college at Rayanur took ill reportedly due to food poisoning here on Saturday.

Some of them began to feel nausea shortly after they went to bed. Many other students complained of vomiting, headache, and diarrhoea. They were subsequently taken to a private hospital. After the first aid, a few of them were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the girls reportedly had parotta at the hostel where they were staying. On information, the health authorities visited the college and conducted enquiries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US