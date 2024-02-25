GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 30 nursing college students taken ill after consuming hostel food in Karur

February 25, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 students of a private nursing college at Rayanur took ill reportedly due to food poisoning here on Saturday.

Some of them began to feel nausea shortly after they went to bed. Many other students complained of vomiting, headache, and diarrhoea. They were subsequently taken to a private hospital. After the first aid, a few of them were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the girls reportedly had parotta at the hostel where they were staying. On information, the health authorities visited the college and conducted enquiries.

