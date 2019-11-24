Over 2,700 red eared slider turtles seized at Tiruchi airport

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 2,700 hatchlings of red eared slider turtles smuggled by an incoming passenger at the international airport here on Sunday. Acting on a credible input, a team of DRI officers came to the airport to execute their mission ahead of the arrival of the morning Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

Sources said passenger Jagubar Ali Basheer from Gopalapattinam near Mimisal in Pudukottai district landed here by the Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo when the DRI officers intercepted him and subjected him to checks. During detailed examination, the officers found the hatchings smuggled in nearly 10 boxes in his check-in baggage. Basheer was immediately detained for interrogation. The alleged receiver of the consignment was also picked for interrogation.

The hatchlings were retrieved and an alert was sounded to the Forest Department to ascertain the species. A Forest Department team went to the airport and examined the hatchlings which were in very large numbers. The hatchlings had been smuggled from China to Tiruchi via Colombo, senior Forest Department officers said.

The passenger was subjected to intensive interrogation at the airport by the DRI officers team consequent to the seizure. Since the smuggled species was exotic it could be not released in the waterbody anywhere in the country. The aquatic species would be sent back to its original destination via Colombo, said the Forest Department officials.