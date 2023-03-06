HamberMenu
Over 2,700 grduates take part in job fair

March 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the School of Management of SASTRA Deemed University, a mega Job fair was held at its campus here on Sunday.

Fifty-five recruiters participated in this camp. V. Badrinath, Dean, School of Management and Corporate Relations, inaugurated it. More than 2,700 arts, science, and commerce students and graduates from different parts of the State attended the fair. About 700 spot offers were issued and 992 candidates were shortlisted for further process. The programme was organised in association with EQUITAS Trust Chennai. The major recruiters include City Union Bank, HDFC Bank, TVS Group Companies and others.

