Over 2,700 cases settled at Lok Adalat

As many as 2,776 cases were settled at the Lok Adalat held in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Adalat was held in 22 benches at Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Lalgudi, Srirangam and Thottiyam.

A total number of 12,696 pending litigation and pre-litigation cases were taken up. This included criminal compoundable offence cases, which could be settled through conciliation, cheque bounce cases, family dispute cases, civil and NPA cases.

A. Manimozhi, Principal District Judge, inaugurated the Lok Adalat, according to a press release from District Legal Services Authority

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.