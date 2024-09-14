ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,700 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Published - September 14, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 2,776 cases were settled at the Lok Adalat held in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was held in 22 benches at Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Lalgudi, Srirangam and Thottiyam.

A total number of 12,696 pending litigation and pre-litigation cases were taken up. This included criminal compoundable offence cases, which could be settled through conciliation, cheque bounce cases, family dispute cases, civil and NPA cases.

A. Manimozhi, Principal District Judge, inaugurated the Lok Adalat, according to a press release from District Legal Services Authority

