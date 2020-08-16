‘Over 2.7 lakh patients cured in T.N. so far’

PUDUKOTTAI
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that as many as 2.78 lakh COVID-19 positive patients in the State had been completely cured of the infection till date through an integrated treatment. The highest number of testing for COVID-19 in the country was being done in Tamil Nadu, he further said.
Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vijayabaskar said a little over 36.4 lakh persons had been tested so far across the State for COVID-19. The State government had readied 1.29 lakh beds in the State for providing treatment to COVID-19 patients.
Seeking the cooperation of the public in adhering to the safety measures announced by the government such as wearing mask and ensuring personal distancing, Mr. Vijayabaskar emphasised that even the mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough and throat pain should not be ignored. People must subject themselves to testing, he said.
The State government had been conducting medical camps at field-level to ascertain if public suffered from fever and other symptoms. Mr. Vijayabaskar said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was less in the State. A separate unit would be created in all government medical college hospitals in the State to monitor those who had been cured of COVID-19 to make sure they were not affected by secondary infection.
