Over 2,600 liquor bottles seized from house

A special police team seized 2,692 liquor bottles illegally stocked in a house under Udayalipatti police station limits in Keeranur sub-division in the district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team headed by Keeranur police inspector went to the house of K. Kaliyaperumal at Anna Nagar and conducted checks. The police personnel found 2,692 liquor bottles kept inside 72 boxes and confiscated them. The value of the seized consignment was stated to be about ₹4 lakh.

Kaliyaperumal and his two accomplices B. Arumugam and A Sakthivel were arrested and a case was registered against them in Udayalipatti police station.

It came to light during inquiry that Arumugam and Sakthivel bought the liquor bottles five days before the lockdown came into effect and illegally stocked the consignment in Kaliyaperumal’s house, which was located on the outskirts of the village, a police press release said.