Over 25,000 students to benefit under the CM’s breakfast scheme in Karur

August 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KARUR

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme will be extended to 628 schools the district, according to Collector T. Prabhushankar.

He said here on Wednesday that 3,469 students from 77 primary schools in Kriyanarayapuram panchayat union were covered under the scheme. It would be extended to 628 schools in all unions on Friday. A total of 25,980 students would be benefited.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that elaborate arrangements had been made to implement the scheme in a flawless manner. Special teams were formed to monitor the implementation of the scheme. They were assigned specific tasks to ensure the supply of quality food to the students. Instructions were given to the designated officials to check the quality of vegetables and other items before being used for cooking. The kitchens would be spacious with good ventilation. It would be ensured that food items would not be cooked in open places.

The Collector said that ‘pongal’, ‘sambar’ and ‘kesari’ would be served to the beneficiaries on Friday. The special teams were asked to carry out rehearsal in all centres on Thursday.