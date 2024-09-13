Over 250 old passenger coaches converted into automobile carriers at railway workshop

As many as 251 old ICF broad gauge passenger coaches have been converted into automobile carriers at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here and dispatched in the last two years for transportation of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The workshop is in the process of converting 25 more old ICF coaches into automobile carriers to extend their life span post conversion. The old coaches were 20 to 25 years old.

The Railway Board, New Delhi, had entrusted the Golden Rock Railway Workshop with the task of conversion following which the workshop began to receive old ICF passenger coaches in batches. The workshop has so far successfully converted 251 old ICF passenger coaches into automobile carriers in the last two years and dispatched them, the workshop authorities said adding that conversion works in more coaches were in progress.

A host of modifications were carried out inside the old coaches after removal of seats to carry out the conversion works. This includes side opening with sliding doors for easier loading and unloading of automobiles at stations, provision of guide channels and pallets for double decker loading of vehicles to increase its capacity, strengthening of underframe for enhanced speed and capacity, provision of natural light pipe arrangement to improve visibility inside the coach and reflective stickers and pavement markers for night vision. The coaches were given a fresh coat of PU painting for better aesthetics. The automobile carriers can run up to a maximum speed of 110 kilometres per hour, the authorities further said.

