Over 250 murders reported in Central Zone in 2021

Tiruchi

05 January 2022 17:23 IST

There has been a marginal drop in the number of murder cases reported in the Central Zone comprising nine districts in 2021 as compared to the previous year. The number of murders reported in the zone in 2021 was 254, a marginal drop of eight per cent as compared to year 2020 when the total number of murders reported were 272.

A police press release here said the law enforcers had arrested the accused involved in the murder cases in 2021. Murders committed due to family problems were 86 and 70 other murders were the result of verbal duel and under inebriation condition. Seventy eight murders were reported due to land dispute and other reasons in 2021. Sustained action initiated against rowdies in 2021 resulted in a marginal drop in their involvement in murder cases.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan said instructions have been given to police personnel all over the central zone in the current year to take necessary precautionary measures to eliminate activities of rowdies and anti-social elements with a view to prevent murders and their involvement in such offence.

Necessary steps were being taken by every police station to mount surveillance on the activities of rowdies and expedite the cases pending against them so as to obtain conviction for them speedily. Instructions have been given to every Superintendent of Police in the central zone to effectively maintain law and order in their respective district and ensure security for the general public, the release further said.