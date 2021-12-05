Over 2,300 liquor bottles seized

TIRUCHI

05 December 2021 18:45 IST

Prohibition enforcement drive conducted across Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts led to seizure of over 2,000 liquor bottles and arrest of several persons.

The drive was conducted on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, on Friday in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. A total of 223 cases were booked of which 60 cases were registered in Tiruchi, 48 in Pudukottai, 52 in Karur, 32 in Perambalur and 31 in Ariyalur district.

A police press release here said 223 people were arrested during the course of the drive and a total of 2,345 liquor bottles were confiscated. The value of the seized liquor was put at ₹2.85 lakh.

Meanwhile, another release said the Tiruchi City Police had during this year seized ganja worth ₹22 lakh from 233 people.

Also, 203 people were arrested on the charge of selling banned lottery tickets within the city limits this year. Similarly, gutkha products worth ₹22 lakh were seized from 772 people during this year.

The release further said Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan had warned that stern action would continue to be taken against those found selling ganja, lottery tickets and gutkha within the city.