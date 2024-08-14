Over 2,000 grams of gold jewellery seized from passenger at Tiruchi airport

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 2,291 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹ 1.53 crore from a woman passenger at Tiruchi international airport on Tuesday when she attempted to smuggle them without declaring to Customs.

The action was based on specific intelligence to the AIU officers. Customs sources said the passenger, an Indian, arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur by an AirAsia flight late on Monday. She attempted to smuggle gold jewellery of 24 karat and 22 karat purity with an intention to evade payment of customs duty.

Verification of her passport revealed that she was not an eligible passenger to import gold. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation was underway, the sources added.