Over 2 lakh vaccinated in Pudukottai district: Minister

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy on Monday said the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 2,62,230 people in the district till now. A total of 37,911 people had been administered the second dose.

Inaugurating a COVID-19 vaccination camp at Nachandhupatti village in Tirumayam taluk, Mr. Reghupathy called upon those who had taken the first dose of the vaccine to take the second dose without fail.

Local body representatives should create awareness among people of the importance of vaccination. The general public should take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, maintaining personal distancing and resorting to hand washing so as to guard themselves from the viral infection.

The intense measures taken by the State government had resulted in the decline of COVID-19 cases in the State, he added.