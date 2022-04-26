Over 2 kg smuggled gold seized at Tiruchi airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 2.25 kg of gold in crude chain form of various types that was allegedly smuggled by 17 passengers at the international airport here on Monday night.

The passengers had landed here from Dubai by an Air India Express flight when the DRI officials recovered gold from them. The weight of the gold recovered from the passengers ranged from 40 grams to 200 grams. The recovered gold and the passengers were subsequently handed over to the Customs authorities for initiating further action, said airport sources. The value of the seized gold was put at around Rs. 1.2 crore