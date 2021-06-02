Over 18,000 vehicles seized since intense lockdown came into force

Law enforcers have seized over 18,300 vehicles all over the Central zone after the riders were found violating the intense lockdown ever since it was clamped on May 24. A vast majority of vehicles confiscated were two-wheelers in the zone comprising nine districts. Maximum seizure was reported in Thanjavur district where over 5,700 vehicles were confiscated followed by Tiruchi district where over 2,500 vehicles had been seized.

Police sources said the vehicles were seized after the riders were found venturing out without any genuine reason during the intense lockdown clamped to contain the spread of COVID-19. Of the total number of vehicles seized since May 24, two-wheelers alone accounted for 18,200. A little over 130 four-wheelers and more than 60 three-wheelers were also confiscated. The seized vehicles were stationed at the respective jurisdictional police stations, said police sources. Teams of police personnel have been deployed at various places and at district borders all over the zone to enforce the intense lockdown.