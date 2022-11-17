Over 1.61 lakh ration card holders to get relief in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks

November 17, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

About 1.61 lakh ration card holders in Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks will be given relief of ₹1,000 announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin after an inspection of the rain-affected areas in Mayiladuthurai district, Siva V.Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the relief works in the rain-affected villages, Mr. Meyyanathan said that apart from the relief announced for card holders, due compensation would be given to families whose houses were damaged either partially or fully. As per the enumeration conducted so far, 917 thatched houses were partially damaged and 2,364 were fully damaged. This apart, 586 tiled houses were also damaged. The enumeration was still under way. Over 1,200 heads of cattle had died in the district.

Mr. Meyyanathan claimed that power supply was restored to about 2.06 lakh connections in the rain-affected areas of Mayiladuthurai district within 36 hours after the district experienced extremely heavy rainfall on November 11. Power supply was disrupted extensively due to heavy inundation but the Tangedco rose to the occasion and had drawn its staff from other districts to take up repairs on a war footing and restore power supply, he said.

The combined maximum carrying capacity of Uppanau and Kalmanaiyaru, the two major drains in Sirkazhi region, was just 2,700 cusecs. But due to the heavy rain over 25,000 cusecs flowed in them, causing extensive damage. The Water Resources Department has plugged breaches at 69 places.

Providing the latest data on the damage to crops in the district, Mr. Meyyanathan said paddy crop on 33,340 hectares had been damaged. Farmers had insured the crop on about 70,000 hectares in the district, he said.

Answering a query, he said encroachments on waterbodies would be removed impartially. He rejected the allegation that failure to desilt water courses had resulted in the inundation. The desilting exercise was carried out in a transparent manner and the removal of silt has helped limit the damage, he maintained.

Answering a query on BJP State president K.Annamalai claim that the relief of has been sanctioned by the State government only from the funds allotted by the Centre to the State Disaster Response Fund, Mr. Meyyanathan accused the Centre of discriminating against the State and not allotting special fund for providing relief to the affected people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even bothered to issue a statement consoling the affected the people. If such a damage had been caused in BJP-ruled States, the Prime Minister would have personally inspected the affected areas. Mr. Annamalai can take up the cause with the Prime Minister to get additional funds for enhancing the relief to the affected people”, he added.