Over 1,600 cases in central region

The central districts on Tuesday reported 1,661 fresh COVID-19 cases. Three deaths, all from Tiruchi district, were recorded in the region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to report high numbers of cases, though the former saw a minor dip on Tuesday. According to the bulletin, 471 cases were reported in Tiruchi on Tuesday (down from 495 on Monday), while Thanjavur reported a spike at 453 cases over Monday’s tally of 409.

Among the other districts, Tiruvarur reported 142 cases, while Karur had 137 cases. Mayiladuthurai saw a significant rise in numbers at 133 cases on Tuesday (from 65 the previous day). In Nagapattinam, 113 cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 71 on Monday.

Eighty-nine persons tested positive in Pudukottai, while 69 fresh cases were reported in Perambalur. Ariyalur recorded the lowest in the region with 54 cases.


