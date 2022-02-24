Over 1.6 lakh children to be administered polio drops in Pudukottai district

Will be administered in over 1,300 centres in rural areas

Over 1.6 lakh children below the age of five years are to be administered polio drops during the intensive pulse polio camps to be held in the district on February 27. The drops would be administered to children in 1,309 centres in rural areas and 47 centres in urban areas.

As many as 5,377 staff from Health, Rural Development and Revenue departments besides those from municipalities and town panchayats, volunteers from the service organisations and members of self help groups are to be engaged in this mission. Polio drops would be administered to children at noon meal centres, schools, sub health centres, primary health centres, government hospitals, government medical college hospital, private hospitals, temples, railway stations and bus stands.

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Thursday chaired a district coordination committee meeting in connection with conducting the camps. Officials of various departments participated in which the ways of conducting the camps in a safe manner by maintaining social distancing was discussed, an official release said.