Over 1.5 lakh rice cardholders in Perambalur district to get Pongal gift

January 07, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,72,502 rice cardholders in Perambalur district and 82 families residing in the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp will be provided with Pongal gift hampers ahead of the festival.

The gift hampers will be distributed through 282 fair price shops in the districts. The distribution of tokens in this connection began on Sunday and will be given till January 9. The tokens will be given through a door-to-door initiative. The tokens will mention the date and time for the cardholders to collect the gift hampers from their fair price shop. between January 10 and 14. The gift hampers will contain 1 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, a sugarcane stalk and cash of ₹1,000, an official release said. 

