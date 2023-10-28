Over 14,000 names included in the electoral rolls in Thanjavur district

October 28, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THANJAVUR

Applications for inclusion of names received from 14,313 persons have been accepted by the Election Commission for inclusion in the electoral rolls of the eight Assembly constituencies falling in the Thanjavur district.

Additional District Election Officer and the District Revenue Officer T. Thyagarajan told presspersons here on Friday that after the conclusion of the exercise of addition and deletion of names from the voters’ lists of the Assembly segments in Thanjavur district that commenced on January 5, women outnumber men.

The constituency-wise break-up of voters is as follows: Thiruvidaimaruthur — 2,57,456 (men: 1,27,433, women: 1,30,011 and others: 12), Kumbakonam – 2,63,209 (men: 1,28,382, women: 1,34,913, and others: 14), Papanasam – 2,56,596 (men: 1,25,520, women: 1,31,058 and others 18), Thiruvaiyaru – 2,63,653 (men: 1,28,764, women 1,34,869 and others 20), Thanjavur – 2,70,171 (men: 1,29,254, women: 1,40,860 and others: 57), Orathanadu – 2,41,560 (men: 1,17,411, women: 1,24,146 and others 3), Pattukottai – 2,38,581 (men: 1,14,504, women: 1,24,053 and others 24) and Peravurani – 2,09,714 (men: 1,03,628, women: 1,06,078 and others 8).

Stating that the draft electoral roll released on October 27 would be available for public viewing at all the polling stations, taluk offices, municipalities and Corporations till December 26, the DRO called upon the persons eligible to enrol their names in the voter list to submit their application for name inclusion along with supporting documents during the enrolment drive to be held at the polling stations on Saturdays and Sundays in the month of November 2023.

Tiruvarur poll roll

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur Collector T. Charushree released the draft electoral roll for the four Assembly Constituencies falling in the district.

While the draft roll for Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved) constituency consists of 2,35,662 voters (men: 1,15,322, women: 1,20,333 and others 7), that of Mannargudi has 2,51,159 voters (men: 1,21,668, women: 1,29,482 and others 9), Tiruvarur 2,77,846 voters (men: 1,34,978, women: 1,42,838 and others 30) and Nannilam 2,71,605 voters (men: 1,34,721, women: 1,36,865 and others 19).

The draft photo electoral rolls encompassing six Assembly constituencies in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts were released.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi released the draft photo electoral rolls at the Collectorate. The district has 7,37,883 voters, which is 26,257 less than the previous electoral roll released in January. This includes 4,671 first-time voters; 14,755 senior citizens and 5,821 persons with disabilities.

According to the draft electoral roll, there are 2,42,991 voters in Sirkazhi; 2,30,483 voters in Mayiladuthurai; and 2,64,409 voters in Poompuhar Assembly constituencies.

Similarly, Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese released the draft photo electoral rolls in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties. Nagapattinam district has 5,41,422 voters (2,65,472 men, 2,75,926 women and 24 others).

According to the draft electoral roll, there are 1,84,198 voters in Nagapattinam; 1,88,194 voters in Vedaranyam; and 1,69,030 voters in Kilvelur Assembly constituencies.

