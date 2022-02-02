Over 1,400 positive cases in central districts

Tiruchi overtook Thanjavur in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, though the central districts continued to show an overall decline. The new case count stood at 1,415 on Wednesday; four fatalities, all in Tiruchi district, were also reported, as per the data of the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district had 347 fresh cases on Wednesday, while Thanjavur had 336 (a significant decline from 394 on Tuesday). One hundred and sixty five people tested positive in Tiruvarur, while 157 new cases were registered in Karur.

In Nagapattinam, 134 people tested positive, down from 142 on Tuesday.

In the under-100 tally, Pudukottai had 93 new cases. Ariyalur reported 82 new cases and Mayiladuthurai had 69.

Perambalur recorded the lowest count with 32 cases.