Over 1,400 migrant labourers leave Tiruchi for Uttar Pradesh

Tiruchi

18 May 2020 05:08 IST

First Shramik special train to be operated from Tiruchi to carry them

As many as 1,425 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were working in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts left by a Shramik special train from Tiruchi to Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours on Sunday.

This is the first special train to be operated from Tiruchi for the migrant labourers who had expressed their willingness to return back to their native State in view of the current lockdown.

Official sources said the highest number of 984 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh out of the total 1,425 were working in various places in Tiruchi district.

Migrant labourers numbering 254 from Karur; 120 from Perambalur and 67 from Ariyalur district were sent by special buses from the respective districts to Tiruchi to board the special train.

The sources said Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar flagged off the special buses at the District Collectorate in Karur carrying the migrant labourers by ensuring personal distancing. The labourers were given masks and advised about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent themselves from getting afflicted with the viral disease.

Arrangements were made by the Tiruchi district administration, Southern Railway, City Police, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police at Tiruchi Junction in view of the movement of the migrant labourers by the special train. City Police sources said around 80 police personnel had been deployed at Tiruchi Junction and its vicinity. Food packets and water bottles were given to the labourers for whom thermal scanning was done and personal distancing ensured before they boarded the respective coaches.

Karaikal

A Shramik special train with 24 coaches departed from Karaikal with 355 migrant labourers at 6 p.m. on Saturday for Purnia in Bihar, via Puducherry, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Basti. Official sources said 813 more migrant labourers will board the train at Puducherry.

Food was arranged for the night by Karaikal administration.

The labourers from Karaikal were given a send-off by Puducherry Agrculture Minister Kamalakannan, District Collector Arjun Sharma, Tiruchi Railway Division Asst. Commercial Manager Shajahan, Railway Station Manager Muthukumar, and V. R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Rail Users Welfare Association.