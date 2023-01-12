Over 14 lakh devotees offered worship at Srirangam temple during ‘Vaikunda Ekadasi’ festival period

January 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

TIRUCHI

Over 14 lakh devotees visited the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and offered worship to Lord Ranganatha and the processional deity Sri Namperumal during the 22-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival that concluded on Thursday. The festival came to a close with ‘ Sri Nammazhwar Moksham’ in the morning.

Ever since the annual festival commenced on December 22 with ‘Thirunedunthandagam,’ the number of devotees visiting the temple began to increase steadily. Temple authorities said the turnout of devotees reached the peak on the auspicious ‘Ekadasi’ day on January 2 when ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ was opened in the early hours. It is the highlight of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival when the processional deity Sri Namperumal passed through it.

Over 2.1 lakh devotees visited the temple on that day when ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ was opened, the authorities said adding that the footfall of pilgrims exceeded one lakh each on January 7 and 8. The festival was split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ (10 days) and ‘Raa Pathu’ (10 days). Pilgrims not only from Tamil Nadu but those from neighbouring States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, besides those from some North Indian States also offered worship to the deities at the temple.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had made elaborate arrangements inside the huge temple complex in connection with the festival for which the Tiruchi City Police had put in place bandobust arrangements. Temple authorities said sale of Perumal Sannithi tickets crossed ₹1.92 crore during the festival period alone.