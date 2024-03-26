ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.4 lakh candidates take SSLC exams in central region

March 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams commenced across the state, 1,49,167 out of the 1,51,192 registered students took the exam in the nine Central Region districts on Tuesday. There were 2,025 absentees.

The district collectors, special squads set up by the respective district education departments inspected the exams.

In Tiruchi district a total of 34,469 students registered for the exams in which 33,800 appeared and 69 were absent. n Thanjavur district, 29,071 candidates took the exam and 718 absent. In Pudukkottai district , 21, 989 candidates were present and 736 absent. In Karur district 245 students were absent. In Perambalur district , 7859 students took the exam and in Ariyalur district 9749 appeared.

In Tiruvarur district, 14,898 candidates sat for the exam and there were 408 absentees. In Mayiladuthurai district , a total of 12,075 students had registered for the exams and 11,777 were present. In Nagapattinam district , 8508 out of the 8754 registered candidates took the exams.

