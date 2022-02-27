Over 1.35 lakh children covered in Pulse Polio immunisation drive in Tiruchi

Children being immunised at a camp in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

February 27, 2022 22:06 IST

The campaign also covered children in places of worship, bus stands, airport and railway stations, besides locations of tourism importance

The pulse polio immunisation campaign in Tiruchi district was carried out in Tiruchi district on Sunday to cover a little over 1.35 lakh children below the age of five years.

The special immunisation drive was carried out through 1,569 centres based on the list of children in this age group maintained in the primary health centres in rural and urban parts, Collector S. Sivarasu said.

The campaign also covered children in places of worship, bus stands, Tiruchi airport and railway stations, besides locations of tourism importance like Mukkombu, the Collector said.

THANJAVUR

Pulse polio immunisation campaign on Sunday covered 2.20 lakh children below five years in Thanjavur district.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver initiated the campaign. The children were administered the oral drops through 128 urban centres and 1,382 rural centres. A total of 6,040 workers were deployed under the monitoring of 178 supervisors.

TIRUVARUR

In Tiruvarur district, MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan inaugurated the campaign at the Old Bus Stand in the presence of District Revenue Officer P. Chidambaram.

The campaign carried out through 800 centres in villages and 70 in towns covered about 1.14 lakh children below five years, Mr. Kalaivanan said.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Collector R. Lalitha initiated the immunisation campaign that was carried out through 582 centres across Mayiladuthurai district.

A total of 67,989 children were administered oral drops. About 2,311 members of women self-help groups and volunteers of public welfare organisations were involved in the campaign. Five mobile vehicles were also operated to cover children of migrant workers, the Collector said.

KARAIKAL

Seventy centres were operated in Karaikal district to immunise 12,992 children.

PUDUKOTTAI

Pulse polio drops were administered to over 1.6 lakh children in Pudukottai district. The drops were administered to children at 1,356 centres, including noon meal centres, schools, sub health centres and bus stands.

Officials from the Health Department and those from municipalities and towns panchayats besides representatives from service organisations and SHG members were involved in the exercise.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy administered the drops to few children at Pudukottai, while Minister for Environment Siva.V. Meyyanathan administered the drops to children at Alangudi bus stand.

KARUR

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, accompanied by Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, inaugurated the immunisation drive at the Karur bus stand.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said that 825 centres were set up. It had been decided to cover 1.06 lakh children. More than 90% of the target group had been covered on Sunday. The public health officials would visit door to door to cover the left-out children, he said.

ARIYALUR

S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Backward Classes, inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child at Ariyalur bus stand. P. Ramana Saraswathi, Collector, said that more than 60,000 children were administered polio drops.