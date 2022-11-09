Over 13.4 lakh voters find place in draft poll rolls released in Pudukottai district

A total number of 13,40,076 voters in Pudukottai district find place in the integrated draft roll for 2023 which was released by Collector Kavitha Ramu here on Wednesday. The draft roll was released at the Collectorate in the presence of members of recognised political parties.

As per the integrated draft roll, the number of male voters are 6,61,124, while the number of women voters are 6,78,887. The number of transgender voters are 65. An official press release here said a total number of 5,422 voters including 3,070 women voters have been newly added. The total number of voters who were deleted were 28,472 which includes 16,361 women voters and six transgender voters.

Pudukottai district has a total number of 1,559 polling stations with the number of designated locations being 941. Time period for receiving applications for addition of name/ deletion and making changes has been given from November 9 to December 8. Special camp would be conducted at the 941 designated locations on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 in the district. The release further said the Final Roll would be released on January 5.