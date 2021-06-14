Over 1,300 Plus One admissions made in day one

TIRUCHI

Over 1,300 admissions were made for Plus One level in government and government-aided schools in Tiruchi district on the first day of the enrolment process on Monday.

The government had permitted Plus One admission across the State barring 11 districts in the western and delta region where COVID infection rate was yet to subside, based on its 'all pass' declaration for tenth standard students.

"The admission process for Plus One will gather pace in the coming days," Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan said.

According to headmasters of government and government-aided schools, priority in admissions was for students who had completed their tenth standard in the same school.

"Applicants from other schools are required to submit the mark statement of ninth standard," a headmaster said.

A chunk of the students seek admissions in polytechnic colleges and industrial training institutes, and hence, the schools are able to accommodate applicants from other students.

The admissions are being made with the plan for commencement of classes during the course of this month in the online mode. The government will have to wait a little for commencement of the academic year for Plus One students until schools in the other 11 districts also complete the process of admissions. The government has already announced that a decision on offline classes will be taken only after the COVID situation subsides completely.

In all probability, the entire portions will be covered during this academic year, though the impact of the impending third wave of the pandemic could be factored in in case the need arises, sources said.

Measures have been initiated to ensure that the text books that have already arrived reach the students well in time, the CEO said.