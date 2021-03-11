Over ₹12 lakh seized

PERAMBALUR

11 March 2021 18:41 IST

Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have seized a little over ₹12 lakh from 10 persons, who were found carrying cash without proper documents, in the district over the past few days.

Thirty liquor bottles were seized from one person.

An official release said cash amounting to ₹4.58 lakh was returned to three persons after they produced necessary documents.

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya appealed to the general public to inform the election control room if they came across poll-related violations. The election control room was functioning round the clock at the District Collectorate. Complaints could be conveyed to toll free number 1800 4256 375 or they could be sent to WhatsApp number 84387-71950.

The release further said the election control room received 16 complaints from Perambalur Assembly constituency and five from Kunnam Assembly segment so far. All complaints were resolved.