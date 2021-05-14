Over ₹ 11 lakh fines realised from violators in Perambalur district

14 May 2021 20:13 IST

PERAMBALUR

Sustained action against those failing to adhere to safety guidelines for curbing the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in the collection of ₹ 11.33 lakh as fine from the violators since March 1. The fine amount was collected from as many as 5,398 persons in the district from March 1 to May 13 for failing to adhere to the guidelines such as not wearing masks in public places and failing to ensure personal distancing.

An official press release here said imposing fines was not the objective of the district administration but to protect the people from the rapid spread of the viral infection. The fines were collected through officials of Health,Revenue departments and municipality besides police personnel.

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya appealed to the general public not to venture out without any valid reason keeping in mind the danger of the spread of the infection and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines such as wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing and washing hands to protect themselves from COVID-19.