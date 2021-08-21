Over 10,000 take the jab in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

21 August 2021 21:56 IST

The intensified vaccination drive by Tiruchi Corporation appears to have drawn a good response with 10,165 people taking the shots at 35 camps organised by the civic body on Saturday.

The camps were set up in an attempt to vaccinate 13,300 eligible residents .

Speaking to The Hindu, City Health Officer M. Yazhini said the aim was to reach out to more people willing to get the vaccine shot.

“We do not encourage overcrowding. With more centres, people can go to the nearest one and get the jab without having to wait in long lines,” she said.

Of the four zones in the city, 2,401 people took the jab at Srirangam, 1,870 in Ariyamangalam, 2,352 in Ponmalai and 3,542 in K. Abishekapuram zones. Only 371 doses remainedof the total stock.

Similar arrangements would be made over the next few weeks in an attempt to reach at least 50% of the city's eligible population. So far, around 35% of the city had received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Dr. Yazhini said people must realise that they could not afford to be lax. “Just because the number of fresh COVID-19 cases is low, it does not mean that COVID-19 is eradicated. The only way to beat it is through vaccination.”

She warned that with the coming marriage and festival season, reopening of schools, theatres, and other facilities, the public needed to be more cautious.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Sivarasu disclosed that a total of 27,122 people took the COVID-19 shot in Tiruchi district on Saturday, including 10,165, in the city.